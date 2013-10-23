TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 KCS RR crossings closed today in Bossier City

Kansas City Southern Railroad will close the railroad crossings Wednesday morning along Barksdale Boulevard on Shady Grove Drive, Fullilove Drive and Waller Avenue while crews work to replace the crossings.

According to Bossier City Public Information Officer Mark Natale, the closings will take place as follows:

•The Shady Grove Drive crossing is scheduled to close beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and reopen late that afternoon. Motorists can use Panther Drive and Bellaire Boulevard as detours. The railroad crossings at Panther Drive and Bellaire Boulevard were closed today for similar work and are expected to reopen this evening.

•The Fullilove Drive crossing is scheduled to close at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning and reopen late that afternoon. Motorists are advised to utilize Beverly Street as a detour.

•The Waller Avenue crossing is scheduled to close at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning and reopen late that afternoon. Motorists are advised to utilize Schex Drive as a detour.

Please note that work was being done today to replace railroad crossing on Schex Drive at Barkdsale Boulevard, but that crossing will be open Wednesday even though the work will not be complete. The Schex Drive crossing will close late tomorrow afternoon when the Waller Avenue crossing reopens so that work on replacing the Schex Drive crossing can resume.