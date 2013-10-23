READ: Jackson State University statement regarding canceled Homecoming game

Grambling athletics director Aaron James said Friday night that Grambling decided to forfeit the game to Jackson State and that the school will have to pay a $20,000 fine to the SWAC in accordance with league bylaws.

Sean Isabella and Daniel Uthman, USA TODAY Sports GRAMBLING, La. — Hours after Grambling State University president Frank Pogue reiterated his support for the school's athletic program and football team

Grambling State University interim football coach George Ragsdale has been replaced with a new interim head coach, and players are reportedly planning to return to practice after 2 days of not showing up.

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE 8 News) - GSU President sends apology to Jackson State University, asking for prayers for a quick resolution. Grambling President Frank G. Pogue made a call expressing his "deep regret."

The following message to was published on the Jackson State University web site on Tuesday, October 22 by JSU Executive Director of University Communications Eric Stringfellow:

The Jackson State University community experienced an unprecedented event during our Homecoming Week.

The cancellation of the football game was disappointing for faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters. Yet we did not allow it to diminish our tradition of coming together and celebrating the university's history and legacy.

Thank you for your assistance and patience for making this Homecoming like no other.

The Charlie Wilson concert was sold out, with some revelers dancing in the aisles. The Greek Show was well attended. Our Gibbs-Green Pedestrian Walkway was packed with alumni and students with their families. This was a testament to the strong spirit of those who refused to let another institution's challenges dampen JSU's Homecoming.

Still, the JSU family was damaged. Our Homecoming game draws tens of thousands of fans. The university intends to use litigation to be made whole for our direct and indirect financial losses.

We have a fiduciary responsibility to Mississippi taxpayers and the JSU community to mitigate our ongoing and substantial losses. Jackson State plans to pursue litigation against Grambling State and others.

Grambling's issues are well documented and long standing. Those issues, however, are not JSU's issues nor are these JSU's responsibility.

Grambling repeatedly assured us its team would travel to Jackson. Late Friday afternoon they informed us their student athletes would not travel to Jackson for our scheduled game. We have dealt in good faith with Grambling and the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The actions of both have hurt JSU.

The SWAC commissioner did not return calls from our director of athletics the entire week. The Clarion-Ledger reported the SWAC commissioner would be meeting with folks at Grambling and JSU. We haven't seen him, nor has he called.

Jackson State University's and the city of Jackson's losses could be in the millions. It would be irresponsible for JSU to fail to pursue some redress.

Again, Jackson State University appreciates the overwhelming support from our alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends.

Eric Stringfellow

Executive Director, University Communications

