Video evidence: Marcus Taylor describes Tavia Sills' murder

Lamondre Markes Tucker has been sentenced to die by lethal injection by a Caddo Parish judge for the murder of his pregnant 18-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in an early Saturday shooting in west Shreveport.

Police investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect they believe shot and killed a man at a west Shreveport home early Saturday morning.

Marcus Taylor was convicted of manslaughter last week in the shooting death of 18-year-old Tavia Sills. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The video showing Taylor taking police step-by-step on a tour of the murder scene was not allowed to be shown at trial.

KSLA News 12 has obtained video evidence that jurors heard, but weren't allowed to see during the trial of Marcus Taylor, convicted Friday of manslaughter in the murder of Tavia Sills.



The video showing Taylor taking police step-by-step on a tour of the murder scene was not allowed to be shown at trial.

Sills, 18, was found shot to death in a pond in a remote area of Shreveport's Martin Luther King, Jr. neighborhood back in September 2008.

Sill's ex-boyfriend, Lamondre Tucker, was sentenced to death by lethal injection for her murder back in July 2011. Taylor was convicted of manslaughter on Friday, after prosecutors convinced the jury that he helped Tucker carry out the killing.

During the trial, prosecutors tried to have video of Taylor's visit to the scene of the crime with investigators entered into evidence, but the defense objected and the jurors were only allowed to hear audio from the video.

In the video, Taylor shows investigators exactly how he and Tucker carried out Sills' murder, and how he reacted to questions from investigators. While jurors didn't see this, they did hear Taylor admit that he was there during her final terrifying moments.

One investigator can be heard asking if she was still alive when she was in the water. Taylor responds, "Yeah, she was talking to him."

Her last words, according to Taylor, were spoken to her boyfriend, Lamondre Tucker, after he had shot her three times. Sills was begging for her life.

"I think she must have raised her hand up or something, then she fell. Yeah he shot her again after she raised her hand up. And that's when he walked over and grabbed the lighter fluid and then he started pouring it on her," Taylor says in the video.

"The thing that was going through my mind was that this guy was really here," said Detective Rod Demery, the lead homicide detective. He is the investigator who conducted the recorded interview just days after Sills' body was found.

Sills was reportedly pregnant with Tucker's child, but according to testimony he was in another relationship and wanted out.

Demery asked if he [Tucker] told her [Sills] to get out of the water. "And she said 'No, Lamondre, just go home please," Taylor told Demery.

Both Tucker and Taylor were accused of luring Sills to the remote lake in North Shreveport with a phony fishing trip.

In the video Taylor can be heard recounting his conversation with Tucker as they arrived at the lake "I said, 'You don't have a fishing pole," Taylor said.

"You can see that he was pretty descriptive of what happened," Detective Demery said.

In the video, Taylor talks about what happened before and after Sills was shot by Tucker, and even points to the actual stick he says Tucker used to push Sills further out into the lake. "For some reason I thought maybe he was trying to shoot me," said Taylor.

The prosecution had charged Taylor with 2nd degree murder, arguing that he took an active role in planning Sills murder. But Taylor's defense downplayed his involvement, his mental capacity, and suggested he was manipulated. "Mr. Taylor's involvement was probably viewed as lesser than the actual gunman," said Demery.

But enough involvement was found to prompt the jury to return a manslaughter conviction. Now, Taylor faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Tucker was convicted of first degree murder in March 2011 and remains on death row.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.

