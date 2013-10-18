Arrest made in shooting at W. Shreveport McDonald's

Shreveport police have arrested a man they believe opened fire on a McDonald's restaurant in West Shreveport early Friday morning.

Investigators believe Kentreal Hunt, 18, was aiming for an employee when he fired shots from his car in the parking lot of the restaurant in the 6700 block of Pines Rd. just before 2 a.m. and then drove away.

The two had reportedly been arguing shortly before the shots rang out. At least one bullet struck building, shattering a dining room window.

The restaurant was closed, but a few employees were inside. There were no reported injuries.

Hunt was arrested a few hours later at the Fox Trail Apartments in the 7000 block of W. 70th St. He's charged with assault by drive-by shooting.

