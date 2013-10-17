Family First: Easing the symptoms of Sensory Processing Delay

Sensory Processing Disorder is a condition that exists when sensory signals don't get organized into appropriate responses. It's a disorder that can cause a person to find it difficult to process and act on information received through the senses, making it a challenge to perform even the simplest of task.

Shreveport pre-schooler Bishop Doege was diagnosed with Sensory Processing Disorder after he showed the same symptoms as his older sister Lily. His mother, Jennifer Doege says her daughter had different habits like not wearing shoes or sleeping in a bed. She also was sick at the smell of peanut butter and had poor handwriting.

Bishop's symptoms were caught early, making his case less severe. As soon as he began to show signs of SPD, his mother brought him to the Center for Therapy for treatment.

"It's like your neurological response to sensory information coming in and we look for typical but behavioral motor responses," says Occupational Therapist Susan McMillian, "Whenever your do not have those typical reactions or can't process that information correctly, a lot of times you are deemed to have SPD."

She says children that have different diagnosis such as autism spectrum disorder and ADHD present more of the symptoms of SPD.

At the Center for Therapy, Bishop goes through several obstacle courses to work on a number of different skills. One of his major problems was his impulsivity. To help with that, McMillian developed a sequence of thinking about an action and then having him use his motor skill to carry it through. She says before, it was "jumping before thinking."

There are several signs to look for if you suspect your child has a Sensory Processing Delay like being overly sensitive to stimulation or certain smells also a delay in crawling, walking or standing. They can also become easily overwhelmed at the playground during recess. All subtle signs that could have a major impact on a child's life.

