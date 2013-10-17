Caddo Jury finds Larry Sims guilty of manslaughter

A Caddo Parish Jury has found Larry Wayne Sims guilty of manslaughter, a lesser charge than the 2nd degree murder charge originally sought by prosecutors.

Sims was accused in the fatal shooting of Nelson Varela at the Windsor Crest Mobile Home Park on Buncombe Rd. on November 19, 2011.



Investigators believed the shooting followed an argument between the two men.



The prosecution spent the day questioning witnesses about the incident, and including an 11-year-old eyewitness, and what they saw that night.

