DCFS: All SNAP EBT service restored

Shelves in Walmart stores in Springhill and Mansfield, LA were reportedly cleared Saturday night, when the stores allowed purchases on EBT cards even though they were not showing limits.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has issued a statement regarding the restoration of SNAP EBT card services.



"The contractor that maintains SNAP EBT transaction services for the state of Louisiana has informed DCFS that all store systems that handle EBT transactions have returned to normal service. The multi-state system outage, which began at approximately 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, was the result of a technical issue and was not connected to the federal government shutdown."



People in several states, including Louisiana, were unable to access food stamp benefits through their EBT cards.



