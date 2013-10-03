3rd guilty plea expected in explosives case

Saturday, September 14 2013 2:31 AM EDT2013-09-14 06:31:18 GMT
2 of the 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in connection with the investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have taken plea deals.More >>
Click here to read the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) signed by a state court judge in East Baton Rouge Parish, allowing the return of Explo Systems Inc. licenses that were revoked by the Louisiana State Police in MayMore >>
Authorities are trying to determine how to move and secure as much as a million pounds of explosive materials they say are improperly stored on property leased by Explo Systems, Inc. at Camp Minden.More >>
Wednesday, May 22 2013 5:52 PM EDT2013-05-22 21:52:48 GMT
A local attorney has filed suit against Explo Systems, Inc. before hazardous materials crews move 1 million pounds of smokeless black powder from Camp Minden.More >>
By HOLBROOK MOHR Associated Press
A Louisiana prosecutor says an explosives company employee is expected to plead guilty in the investigation into alleged improper handling of millions of pounds of military propellant.
Quality service manager Michael Kile would be the third Explo Systems Inc. employee to plead guilty in the case.
Explo had a multimillion-dollar military contract to dismantle propellant charges used to fire artillery rounds. The company operated on a leased site at Camp Minden, a Louisiana National Guard base in Webster Parish in north Louisiana.
Six people, including two company owners, have been charged.
Two employees have already pleaded guilty to lesser charges and agreed to testify against the owners.
District Attorney Schuyler Marvin says Kile is expected to plead guilty Oct. 25.
