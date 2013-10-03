3rd guilty plea expected in explosives case - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Michael Kile (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)
Inventory control manager Lionel Koons (L) and Todd Dietrich: (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)
Explo President William Wright (L) and VP David Fincher (R) (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)
David Alan Smith, Vice President of Production (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)

By HOLBROOK MOHR
Associated Press

A Louisiana prosecutor says an explosives company employee is expected to plead guilty in the investigation into alleged improper handling of millions of pounds of military propellant.

Quality service manager Michael Kile would be the third Explo Systems Inc. employee to plead guilty in the case.

Explo had a multimillion-dollar military contract to dismantle propellant charges used to fire artillery rounds. The company operated on a leased site at Camp Minden, a Louisiana National Guard base in Webster Parish in north Louisiana.

Six people, including two company owners, have been charged.

Two employees have already pleaded guilty to lesser charges and agreed to testify against the owners.

District Attorney Schuyler Marvin says Kile is expected to plead guilty Oct. 25.

