Knock It Off heads to Universal Fitness and Outreach

Knock It Off team member working it out at Universal Fitness and Outreach

Cedric Lars, co-owner of Universal Fitness and Outreach helps the Knock It Off team members

The Knock It Off team got in a great work out at Universal Fitness and Outreach. The gym is located off of Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. Co-owners Cedric Lars and Vernon Jones says they focus on "power sessions".

Cedric and Vernon say they work with smaller groups of no more than ten people. They find the intimate setting allows them to work one-on-one with people in their classes.

They Knock It Off team spent an hour at the gym one night for an intense work out. Cedric and Vernon also teach nutritional education. They say it is a lifestyle change and getting in shape doesn't happen overnight.

The Knock It Off team is in week six of the weight loss challenge. They will finish the challenge in November. The team had another successful weigh-in. The total weight loss for the team is 116 pounds.

We've linked to Universal Fitness and Outreach for you to learn more about the program and schedules.

