LSU Health now private, named University Health Shreveport

Biomedical Research Foundation has decided to move forward with a plan to operate and manage LSU Hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe, Louisiana.

Private group is one step closer to taking over LSU hospitals

A La. representative says hundreds of jobs could be in jeopardy in Shreveport and Monroe if a private bid to take over the management and operations of LSU hospitals goes through.

The board of directors of Shreveport non-profit firm Biomedical Research Foundation approved on Friday a memorandum to begin negotiating to manage and operate LSU hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe.

All of the employees at LSU Health Shreveport will soon be laid off and have to re-apply for their jobs as the hospital transitions to private management.

LSU Hospital employees to be laid off, asked to reapply

The countdown has officially begun for the takeover of LSU Hospital in Shreveport. In just 19-days, it will transition from a state-run facility to one operated by the Biomedical Research Foundation. Tonight the public got another chance to ask any lingering questions they might have.

The official transition from public to private has taken place for Shreveport's LSU Health Shreveport. The hospital is now known as University Health Shreveport.

The new Biomedical Research Foundation Hospital Holding Company (BRFHH) took over operations at 12:01 a.m. on October 1. The medical school will remain a publicly funded part of the LSU System.

Hospital administrators say 2,800 current hospital employees were re-hired to work for the private hospital, and that only 100 jobs were cut. Most of those, they say, opted to retire.

Administrators say they hope to make the transition as seamless as possible.

Representatives from the foundation will hold a change of leadership ceremony in the hospital's cafeteria at midnight.

LSU hospitals around the state are transitioning to private management after federal matching funds for Medicaid reimbursements to the state were reduced last year.

A community celebration event will be held in the Biomedical Research Institute Atrium, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.