LSU Health now private, named University Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The official transition from public to private has taken place for Shreveport's LSU Health Shreveport. The hospital is now known as University Health Shreveport.

The new Biomedical Research Foundation Hospital Holding Company (BRFHH) took over operations at 12:01 a.m. on October 1. The medical school will remain a publicly funded part of the LSU System.

Hospital administrators say 2,800 current hospital employees were re-hired to work for the private hospital, and that only 100 jobs were cut. Most of those, they say, opted to retire.

Administrators say they hope to make the transition as seamless as possible.

Representatives from the foundation will hold a change of leadership ceremony in the hospital's cafeteria at midnight.

LSU hospitals around the state are transitioning to private management after federal matching funds for Medicaid reimbursements to the state were reduced last year.

A community celebration event will be held in the Biomedical Research Institute Atrium, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

