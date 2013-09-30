BCPD: Second suspect arrested in silver scam case

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force and Bossier Crime Stoppers have identified one of two suspects they are seeking in connection with the alleged sale of bogus gold and silver bars to two local businesses.

A man wanted by the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force in connection with the sale of hundreds of bogus silver bars to a local business three months ago has been arrested in Texas.

Bossier City police say Rodney L. Kennedy, 40, of Livingston, Texas was arrested by authorities in Conroe, Texas around 2 a.m. Monday following a traffic stop.

Kennedy is wanted in Bossier City on a warrant charging him with felony theft by forgery. He's accused of being an accomplice in an incident on June 21, 2013 in which 25-year-old Monique Marie Reyna of Corpus Christi, allegedly sold more than 500 bogus one ounce silver bars to a local business for nearly $6,500.

Reyna was arrested on a warrant earlier this month by police in Aransas Pass, Texas and is currently in the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility on charges of felony theft by fraud, forgery and identity theft. Kennedy is currently being held in a Texas federal correctional facility on a federal probation violation.

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is composed of white collar crime investigators with the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. Bossier City Chief of Police Shane McWilliams and Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington formed the task force by combining resources from both agencies to combat crimes such as identity theft, fraud and embezzlement with the city and parish.

