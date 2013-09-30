Latest list of Caddo Parish superintendent applicants released

The Caddo Parish School Board has voted to re-start the search for a new superintendent.

The Caddo Parish School Board has released the new list of applicants for the superintendent job.

It's the second round of the search after the first round resulted in a tie vote between current interim superintendent Mary Nash Robinson and John Dilworth. Nash Robinson ended up bowing out and agreeing to serve as the interim superintendent and the school board opted to re-open the search.

There are 13 names on the new list, posted Monday afternoon on the Caddo Parish School District web site. One of the applicants is currently in Shreveport. Another is in Grambling, LA. The rest are from outside NWLA or the state. Here is the list, with links to each applicant's resume:

Spurgeon Banyard of Clinton, MS., current Principal at Carencro Middle School in Lafayette Parish, LA.

Terrence Brown, currently Southeast Regional Superintendent of Memphis City Schools.

Yvonne Bullock most recently served as Executive Director of Instruction for the South Bend Community School Corporation in Indiana.

Terrence P. Carter, currently Director and Chief Academic Officer for the Academy for Urban School Leadership within Chicago Public Schools.

Theodis LamarGoree, Jr., currently serving as Area Superintendent of Mansfield, TX ISD.

William E. Harner, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Education.

Deborah Hunter-Harvill, Superintendent of Buena Vista, Saginaw School District.

Isaac G. Joseph, Executive Director of Grants and Federal Programs for the Jefferson Parish School System in Harvey, LA.

Timothy Magner, Director of Training for the LSU Health System in Shreveport.

Fredrick Ladell Pinkney, Suprerintendent's Designeee/Supervisor, Attendance & Census, Caddo Parish School Board.

Manuel B. Rodriguez, Superintendent, Trinidad School District in Trinidad, Colorado.

Suzanne Thomas, Regional Director of Regulatory Operations, Cereer Education Corporation, Katy, TX.

Carolyn Van Norman, Network Executive Director, Jefferson Parish Public Schools.

Now that the new list of applicants is out, board members have three weeks to review them and decide on their finalists.

On October 15th, board members will then vote on their finalists, an interview process will follow, and then on either October 24th or 25th the board will select the new superintendent.

KSLA News 12 spoke with board member Dottie Bell who said, "Through this second process, I hope and pray that the board will come to an agreement. It's about the children, it always has been. I know that we will come together and reach an agreement this time."

Here's the link to the timeline of the second round of the search for a Caddo Parish Superintendent.

