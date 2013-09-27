Marshall Murder Mysteries: Special Report

Years later, 13 homicide cases in the City of Marshall, TX are still unsolved, and now family members of the victims are looking for answers.





"They told me to go to the hospital because Graylon had been shot," says Shirley Houston.





"They were going to find who killed Dan," says Latanya Tatum.





"Then it would be considered one of the cold cases here in the city of Marshall," says Demetria McFarland.





Each of these women is a family member of a victim on the list of unsolved murders in the city.





"The pain I am having from somebody killing him, is killing me," says Houston. Houston is the mother of Graylon Williams.





Graylon was shot dead near the Sweet Stop Gas Station in 2008. Even with Surveillance Video the case has never been solved. But the pain didn't end there. Her stepson's murder is also on the list of cold cases. Jaden Houston was found dead inside of his car on Hunt St.





"Every lead has been exhausted, there is no new information to follow up on, the case is not closed...it is simply put aside for a moment," says Lt. Patrick Clayton.





Lt. Clayton says each homicide is different, and sometimes with limited evidence it can be hard to nail down the murderer. Over time, he says, leads can run dry and cases may go untouched for months at a time.





Many family members, like Houston, call the police department for frequent updates, looking for answers.





"I call them every day, and I call them sometimes because they the only somebody I have to hang on to," says Houston.





"It's not good to feed them bread crumbs, drag them along into something that they would not get their hopes up thinking we are close to solving something when we are really not," says Clayton about how frequently family members of cold case victims are contacted.





Demetria Mcfarland and Latanya Tatum are hanging on too.





McFarland's brother, Anthony Thomas, was shot down in the front door of his home on W. Grand Blvd.





Tatum's uncle, Dan Tatum, was found dead on Tolivar Street in 2010, the most recent cold case homicide.





"There was no smoke and gun, and unfortunately it seems like here in the city of Marshall, if there is no smoke and gun then nothing is solved," says McFarland.





"I believe that they could have done more..or at least remained in better contact with the family," says Tatum.





Both women point to the police department for a lack of effort in solving these cases, while Lt. Clayton points to a lack of evidence and leads.





"People don't want to be labeled as snitches," says Lt. Clayton.





And without people speaking up, cold case 1 through 13 will sit while family members wait for the day a tip will help remove each case from the Cold Case List.



