Slice-o-Matic: "Does it Work?"

Over the last decade, Does it Work has tested a lot of slicers and dicers. But few have made claims as big as the Slice-o-Matic.

It claims it can slice your prep time in half! Slice entire fruits and veggies effortlessly in seconds! And the commercials say you can even slice a whole bag of potatoes with a blindfold on.

We tested it with cucumbers, potatoes, onions and tomatoes.

It cut cucumbers with no problem. They fit in the hole on top easily. We were impressed with the ability to change thickness and how the cucumber slices fell into the container below.

We ran into problems when we tried potatoes. None of the potatoes would fit in the hole. We had to cut them vertically in quarters to get them to fit. We could have saved time by just slicing them into rounds by hand.

Our onions were also too big. And the different layers seemed to cause problems for the Slice-o-Matic after the onions were cut into quarters. Turned the onions and the tomato we tried into a bit of a mess.

Does it work?

It slices, but needs a bigger opening to really be useful. We also suggest suction cups on the front end to hold the slicer in place when you push down on the handle.

We give it, a maybe.

We got the Slice-o-Matic at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $19.99.