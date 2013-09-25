Recall petitions filed in Texarkana, AR over Boldt rehire

Texarkana, Arkansas is in the market for a new boss at city hall thanks to action taken by the city's governing directors.

What's the next move for Texarkana, Arkansas after an interim city manager decides not to accept the position?

The City of Texarkana, Arkansas is at least one step closer to selecting a new city manager, after the board of directors narrowed the 30 applications the have for the job down to 10.

The new city Manager of Texarkana, Arkansas is the same as the old city manager, after a vote by the city's board of directors Thursday night.

Recall petitions have been filed against the four board members who voted in favor of bringing Boldt back.

Fired and rehired: Harold Boldt, former and now future City Manager of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Some Texarkana, AR residents are joining an effort to remove the directors responsible for re-hiring Harold Boldt as City Manager.

The board terminated Boldt's contract earlier this year, but then voted to bring him back to the job in early September.

Now, petitions have been filed against the four board members who voted in favor of bringing Boldt back.

Texarkana, AR resident Larry Pritchett filed one of those petitions on Tuesday against Ward 6 Director Sue Johnson. "There are so many questions we want answers for but we can't get answers for nobody wants to tell us anything they want to meet secretly so we feel we are not represented here in Texarkana Arkansas."

Petitions have also been filed to recall Ward 2 Director Laney Harris, Ward 3 Director Londell Williams and Ward 5 Director Mike Jones.

Miller County Clerk Ann Nicholson says petitioners have to get signatures from at least 35% of the voters before a recall election can happen.

