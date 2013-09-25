Recall petitions filed in Texarkana, AR over Boldt rehire - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Recall petitions filed in Texarkana, AR over Boldt rehire

By Carolyn Roy, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Fired and rehired: Harold Boldt, former and now future City Manager of Texarkana, Arkansas. Fired and rehired: Harold Boldt, former and now future City Manager of Texarkana, Arkansas.
Recall petitions have been filed against the four board members who voted in favor of bringing Boldt back. Recall petitions have been filed against the four board members who voted in favor of bringing Boldt back.
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

Some Texarkana, AR residents are joining an effort to remove the directors responsible for re-hiring Harold Boldt as City Manager.

The board terminated Boldt's contract earlier this year, but then voted to bring him back to the job in early September.

Now, petitions have been filed against the four board members who voted in favor of bringing Boldt back.

Texarkana, AR resident Larry Pritchett filed one of those petitions on Tuesday against Ward 6 Director Sue Johnson. "There are so many questions we want answers for but we can't get answers for nobody wants to tell us anything they want to meet secretly so we feel we are not represented here in Texarkana Arkansas."

Petitions have also been filed to recall Ward 2 Director Laney Harris, Ward 3 Director Londell Williams and Ward 5 Director Mike Jones.

Miller County Clerk Ann Nicholson says petitioners have to get signatures from at least 35% of the voters before a recall election can happen.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly