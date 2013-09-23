Arrest made in attempted robbery of woman in Bossier City Walmart lot

A Shreveport man is behind bars in Bossier City, accused of trying to rob a woman at gunpoint as she got into her car at Walmart Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Walmart in the 2500 block of Airline Drive just after 3 p.m.

The victim, 69, tells police she had just gotten into her car in the Walmart parking lot in the 2500 block of Airline Drive after unloading her shopping bags when a man opened her front passenger door and jumped in the front seat. She says he had a handgun and demanded money from her. When she told him she did not have any and hit her horn, he got out of the car and ran without taking anything.

Police were called to the scene and within minutes outside the Ryan Restaurant in the 2400 block of Airline Drive.

Bossier City police say they captured 41-year-old Marcus J. Smith a short time later. He is charged with attempted robbery with a firearm. He was taken into custody and booked into the Bossier City Jail. Bond has not yet been set.

Police say the victim was not injured but very shaken up over the ordeal.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.