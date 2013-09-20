Family First: Going to the gym

Attempting to stay fit can sometimes be a tough challenge. But a group of ArkLaTex women say all it takes is a push from a friend.

At Curves, women spend only a few minutes on each machine before a recording tells them to switch all while working out to fast pace music…and not slowing down.

Barbara Vailes is 70-years-old and a breast cancer survivor. Vailes now works with Curves part time and says the women she works with keep her motivated to stay in shape. "If you've missed a couple of times, we'll call the phone and say, ‘What's going on with you? Why are you late?'," says Vailes. Vailes also says her family plays a big role in keeping her motivated. "I want to look good. I want to feel good. I want to be able to move and enjoy my children and great grandchildren. And I love being her with everybody. We laugh and have a good time."

72-year-old Tina Thomas says with group support, it's easier for some to stay on track towards their fitness goal. "They are so much fun and they keep me going. I think part of it is they kind of keep me young, you know. I have the energy because I do a lot of things and it gives me the energy to go ahead and do even more. They motivate me, they really do," says Thomas.

When the group was asked what caused most people to quit a workout, the top answer was lack of motivation. So classes like these and others tend to play a big role in helping the unfit cross the victory line.

Most physicians recommend staying active in order to stay healthy. Rose Kelly says doctors orders brought her to Curves. "One thing that I'm very concerned about is the strength of my bones because my mother had osteoporosis. And my bone density scans have been much better," says Kelly.

Before you start any workout, fitness experts suggest you check with your physician to make sure you stay safe.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.