SPD: Gun seized, student arrested at Huntington HS

A 10th grade student was arrested Wednesday morning after an unloaded gun was seized at a Caddo Parish high school.

Shreveport police say personnel assigned to Huntington High School were contacted just after 9:45 Wednesday morning by school security officials after receiving tips about a possible weapon being on campus.

Police say they quickly located and detained a 15 year old male student and subsequently discovered an unloaded .40 caliber handgun in the student's waistband. According to preliminary investigation, the student provided no explanation for possessing the weapon, and officials were not made aware of any threats that were communicated.

The school was not placed on lock-down status and parents were notified of the incident. The 15 year old was charged with carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student on school property and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The teen was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

According to a statement released by the Caddo Parish School Board, the student was suspended pending an expulsion hearing. They say Huntington administrative staff sent a letter home Wednesday notifying students and parents of the incident.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.