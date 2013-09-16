Benteler breaks ground on $975M steel mill at Port of Caddo-Bossier

Governor Bobby Jindal stopped in Shreveport Monday afternoon to welcome Benteler Steel to the area as the manufacturer broke ground on the first phase of the $975 million mill at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

Benteler Steel is expected bring more than 2,000 jobs to the area, plus another 1,000 construction jobs to build the facility. The total economic impact for the region in the next 2 years is expected to reach $16 billion.

"Bottom line is Benteler considered building this project in a dozen other states," said Gov. Jindal at the groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning. "They chose Louisiana because were in the heart of Americas energy corridor and because we have a strong business climate, world class shipping infrastructure, and the best manufacturing workers in the world."

Benteler will manufacture steel pipes to export and transport oil and gas. They company's headquarters is in Germany.

Benteler plans on having their first phase of operations up and running in 2015. Benteler also has plans for BPCC. "One important aspect of this project, and we are proud of this, we are helping fund a new, advanced training center at Bossier Parish Community College, BPCC, presenting a total investment of about $22 million including land, the building and specialized equipment," Jindal says. Once that training facility is up and running, it will support the training needs for manufacturers through the region.

If you want to apply to Benteler, you can fill out a form by clicking here.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.