Body of ArkLaTex soldier killed in Afghanistan arrives in Hope

Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe says the state flag will be flown at half-staff until sundown on Sunday to honor a soldier from Nevada County who was killed in Afghanistan.

Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe says the state flag will be flown at half-staff until sundown on Sunday to honor a soldier from Nevada County who was killed in Afghanistan.

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Arkansas soldier from Nevada County killed in Afghanistan in August.

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Arkansas soldier from Nevada County killed in Afghanistan in August.

Students and faculty with Garrett Memorial Christian School in Hope, AR were among the many to stand along the route between Hope and Stamps late Friday morning in a show of respect for Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Young.

A sign at the University at Hope along the procession route from the airport in Hope to the Smith Funeral home said, simply, "Thank you, Sgt. Young."

The body Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Deandrell Young arrived at the Hope airport on a chartered plane around 9 a.m. Friday.

Another ArkLaTex soldier has come home as a casualty from the war in Afghanistan.



Students and faculty with Garrett Memorial Christian School in Hope, AR were among the many to stand along the route between Hope and Stamps late Friday morning in a show of respect for Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Young.

"We want to make sure our kids have the opportunity to pay that respect to the fallen heroes that come home in our area,"says Garrett Memorial's administrator, Jimmy Walker.

The 34-year-old Rosston native died Wednesday, August 28 of wounds he suffered when insurgents attacked his unit with small arms fire.

"We live in Rosston and I didn't really know him but I wanted to pay my respect for my hometown hero," explained Rosston resident Leanne Grey.

Sgt. Young entered the military right after graduating from high school in 1997. Family members say he was killed just two months before his tour in Afghanistan was to end.

When his body arrived at the Hope airport on a chartered plane around 9 a.m. Friday, Jennifer Robinson of Hope was there. Four years ago, her son Carlo Robinson came home the same way, after being killed in Afghanistan. she said she had to be there for Ricardo Young's grieving family. "You just can't rush something like this. Just take one day at a time, you know, and you will get better. You will get better, and you won't forget but you will get better."

Escorted by Patriot Guard riders and area law enforcement, Young's body was taken to Smith Funeral Home in Stamps. Along the way, a sign at the University at Hope spoke for the hundreds who took the time to stand for the procession. It said, simply, "Thank you, Sgt. Young."

Visitation for Young will be held at Smith Funeral Home in Stamps, AR from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 13.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14th at 11 a.m. at Nevada County High School Gymnasium in Rosston, AR with burial following in the New Salem Cemetery in Rosston, AR with full military honors.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at the Nevada County High School gym in Rosston, followed by burial at the New Salem Cemetery in Rosston.



Young was assigned to the 307th Engineer Battalion (Combat/Airborne), 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.