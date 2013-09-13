Tropical Storm Ingrid forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Ingrid, the ninth tropical storm of the season, formed in the Gulf of Mexico Friday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said it is located at 19.4 North and 95.3 West, or about 60 miles east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph. It is moving west at 2 mph.

Forecasters said Ingrid is expected to produce 10 to 15 inches of rain over a large part of eastern Mexico. They added 25 inches of rain is possible in some areas.

The rains could result in life-threatening flash floods and mud slides.

