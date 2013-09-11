SPD confirms arrest in shooting, crash victim death

Police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was shot and crashed his car into a utility pole in West Shreveport Wednesday morning.

17-year-old Breonne D. Whitaker was taken into custody at a home in the 5600 block of Kent Street around 10 a.m., about 6 hours after the shooting is believed to have taken place on Hollywood Avenue between Mansfield Road and Hearne Avenue.

Officers say the SUV was found crashed into a pole, and the driver was found inside suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to LSU Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. He has not been identified.

Only KSLA News 12 was there when Whitaker was led out of the home on Kent Street just a few blocks away from where the crashed SUV was found. Crime scene investigators could be seen carrying bags of evidence out of the home.

After interviews with detectives, Whitaker was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second degree murder.

