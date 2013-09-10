Shreveport firefighters pause to remember the fallen heroes of September 11, 2001

Information from the Shreveport Fire Department:

In honor of the 343 fallen New York City firefighters, 23 New York City Police officers and the more than 2,800 innocent 9/11 victims, the Shreveport Fire Department will honor their sacrifice on Wednesday.

By order of Fire Chief Craig Mulford, each fire station will ‘roll' out all fire department apparatus and each firefighter will 'stand at attention' outside of each station while the siren sounds for 30 seconds followed by 3 long air-horn blasts (this signifies fire ground building evacuation) beginning at 8:59 a.m., which was the time the first tower collapsed; and repeat this action at 9:28 a.m., which was the time the second tower collapsed.

Additionally, Mayor Cedric B. Glover has ordered flags throughout the city to be lowered to half-staff from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. to commemorate Patriots Day. Chief Mulford stated, "As a community and fraternity of first responders, we have vowed to never forget their courage, commitment and sacrifice."