Robert Barthelemy indicted in kidnapping, murder of Tony Procell

The search for a man believed kidnapped by a Natchitoches police officer in Sabine Parish was called off at nightfall, but regular patrols are on the lookout in the area where he is believed to have last been seen.

A man who says he served in the Louisiana National Guard with both Tony Procell and the man accused of abducting him at gunpoint says the whole thing is especially shocking because so many people respected

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for Tony Procell, the man kidnapped from his Sabine Parish home on Tuesday.

Sabine Parish Assistant Coroner Ron Rivers says the preliminary autopsy on the body found Sunday in the Kisatchie National Forest indicates "blunt force cranial injuries."

Sabine Parish authorities believe the body of Tony Procell has been found. Joe Dewil with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office says a body was found in an area that they had been looking for Procell, in

The investigation into what happened to Tony Procell continues, with the help of LSU forensic pathologist Dr. Mary Manhein.

A Natchitoches Police officer accused of murder after kidnapping a Sabine Parish man at gunpoint has been transferred to Caddo Parish.

Tony Procell's body was found in a shallow grave in the Kisatchie National Forest in Winn Parish near Saline Lake.

Robert Barthelemy, 34, was transferred from the Sabine Parish Detention Center to the Caddo Correctional Center on August 28. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

A Sabine Parish grand jury has indicted Robert Barthelemy on all three counts filed against him in the kidnapping and murder of Tony Procell.

The grand jury handed up indictments on first degree murder, second degree kidnapping and home invasion just before Noon Wednesday.

First degree murder is a capital offense, which means the Natchitoches police officer could face the death penalty.



"Ultimately the decision comes down to the DA, or the prosecutor. I've been doing this for 29 years and I've always consulted with victims and in this type of case you want their input, and you would want their support in whatever decision you make," said Sabine Parish DA, Don Burkett.

Police say Procell, 25, was kidnapped at gunpoint on August 20 by Robert Barthelemy, a 34-year-old fellow Louisiana national guardsman and 2-year veteran of the Natchitoches Police Department. He has been placed on administrative leave since his arrest.

Authorities say the abduction was captured clearly on home surveillance video. The two men, who served in the National Guard together, apparently got into some sort of dispute over a woman.

The body was found 5 days after Procell's disappearance, when Barthelemy's father-in-law came across a shovel caked with fresh mud near the edge of Saline Lake in the Kisatchie National Forest. It's an area where the two hand hunted together in the past.

Cadaver dogs called in from Red River Parish quickly alerted on a shallow grave. Sunglasses resembling those seen in Procell's Facebook profile photo were found nearby.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Ronny Richardson says a bat was found down the road that leads to the area where the body was found, but so far, no conclusions have been drawn as to what was used to cause the blunt force trauma to the face and head revealed in the initial autopsy report.

Funeral services had to be put off until facial reconstruction could be done on Procell. Experts from LSU FACES (Forensic Anthropology Computer Enhancement Services) in Baton Rouge were called in to assist in that process.

Now that work has been completed and funeral arrangements have been set, according to the Bring Tony Procell Home Facebook community page.

A wake for Procell, known to family and friends as "Bubba," was held on Wednesday at Siloam Baptist Church. Funeral services will also be held at the church on Thursday at 2 p.m.



Procell will be laid to rest at Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery.

