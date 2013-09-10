Robert Barthelemy indicted in kidnapping, murder of Tony Procell - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Robert Barthelemy indicted in kidnapping, murder of Tony Procell

Robert Barthelemy, 34, was transferred from the Sabine Parish Detention Center to the Caddo Correctional Center on August 28. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) Robert Barthelemy, 34, was transferred from the Sabine Parish Detention Center to the Caddo Correctional Center on August 28. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
Tony Procell's body was found in a shallow grave in the Kisatchie National Forest in Winn Parish near Saline Lake. Tony Procell's body was found in a shallow grave in the Kisatchie National Forest in Winn Parish near Saline Lake.
A Sabine Parish grand jury has indicted Robert Barthelemy on all three counts filed against him in the kidnapping and murder of Tony Procell.

The grand jury handed up indictments on first degree murder, second degree kidnapping and home invasion just before Noon Wednesday.  

First degree murder is a capital offense, which means the Natchitoches police officer could face the death penalty. 

"Ultimately the decision comes down to the DA, or the prosecutor. I've been doing this for 29 years and I've always consulted with victims and in this type of case you want their input, and you would want their support in whatever decision you make," said Sabine Parish DA, Don Burkett.

Police say Procell, 25, was kidnapped at gunpoint on August 20 by Robert Barthelemy, a 34-year-old fellow Louisiana national guardsman and 2-year veteran of the Natchitoches Police Department. He has been placed on administrative leave since his arrest.

Authorities say the abduction was captured clearly on home surveillance video. The two men, who served in the National Guard together, apparently got into some sort of dispute over a woman.

The body was found 5 days after Procell's disappearance, when Barthelemy's father-in-law came across a shovel caked with fresh mud near the edge of Saline Lake in the Kisatchie National Forest. It's an area where the two hand hunted together in the past.

Cadaver dogs called in from Red River Parish quickly alerted on a shallow grave. Sunglasses resembling those seen in Procell's Facebook profile photo were found nearby.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Ronny Richardson says a bat was found down the road that leads to the area where the body was found, but so far, no conclusions have been drawn as to what was used to cause the blunt force trauma to the face and head revealed in the initial autopsy report.

Funeral services had to be put off until facial reconstruction could be done on Procell. Experts from LSU FACES (Forensic Anthropology Computer Enhancement Services) in Baton Rouge were called in to assist in that process.

Now that work has been completed and funeral arrangements have been set, according to the Bring Tony Procell Home Facebook community page.

A wake for Procell, known to family and friends as "Bubba," was held on Wednesday at Siloam Baptist Church. Funeral services will also be held at the church on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Procell will be laid to rest at Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery.

