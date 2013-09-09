Funeral set for AR soldier killed in Afghanistan

Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe says the state flag will be flown at half-staff until sundown on Sunday to honor a soldier from Nevada County who was killed in Afghanistan.

Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Deandrell Young, 34, of Rosston, AR died in the line of duty August 28th in Afghanistan.

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Arkansas soldier from Nevada County killed in Afghanistan in August.

The U.S. Department of Defense says 34-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Young of Rosston died Wednesday, August 28 of wounds he suffered when insurgents attacked his unit with small arms fire.

According to his obituary, Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Deandrell Young was born November 28, 1978 in Prescott, AR to Richard Young & Dexter A. Evans-Young. He was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Rosston, AR.

Survivors include: his wife: April Young(Fayetteville, NC); (1)son: Markell Artist; (1)daughter: Make'La Young both of Fayetteville, NC; his parents: Richard & Dexter Young of Rosston, AR; (1)sister: Sharona Young(Rosston, AR); grandmother: Joy C. Heard; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends.

Vistation for Young will be held at Smith Funeral Home in Stamps, AR from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 13.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14th at 11 a.m. at Nevada County High School Gymnasium in Rosston, AR with burial following in the New Salem Cemetery in Rosston, AR with full military honors.

Young was assigned to the 307th Engineer Battalion (Combat/Airborne), 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C.

