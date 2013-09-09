George Strait to kick off final leg of farewell tour in Bossier City

Strait revealed the final 26 markets he will visit during the winter and spring legs of his 2014 tour Monday morning at a news conference streamed live from the AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. (Source: George Strait/Facebook)

Country music icon George Strait will kick off the final leg of his farewell tour in Bossier City with a performance at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City in January.

Strait revealed the final 26 markets he will visit during the winter and spring legs of his 2014 tour Monday morning at a news conference streamed live from the AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

He will kick off that final leg on January 9 in Bossier City. Ticket prices and the date they will become available for purchase have not yet been released.

"The Cowboy Rides Away" tour will feature special guests including Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Ronnie Dunn, Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Lee Ann Womack and Chris Young.



"The first leg of the tour earlier this year was very fun, but also very emotional," said Strait. "Every city and venue holds such great memories. I'm really looking forward to seeing our fans out on the road in 2014."



The Tour will offer fans a final opportunity to see Straight's live show filled with hits from throughout his career.

Strait has sold out performances at the CenturyLink Center (formerly known as CenturyTel) 4 times in the past, most recently in January 2013 with Martina McBride.



Click here for more information on the Cowboy Rides Away Tour, or click here for CenturyLink ticket information.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.