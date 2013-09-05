Ashdown, AR man shot after allegedly breaking into home

A man who allegedly broke into an Ashdown, Arkansas home died after police say he was shot by the homeowner.

Ashdown Police tell us the break in and shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night at home in the 900 block of North Park Avenue.

The homeowners told authorities they were inside the home when they heard someone breaking in.

According to police, one of the homeowners confronted the suspect and shot him one time.

The suspect ran away was later found lying on the ground about 100 yards from the house.

He was taken to Little River Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police later identified him as 27-year-old William Wilson of Ashdown.

Police have not filed any charges in the shooting and continue to investigate what happened.

