Hope Magazine gears up for Walk 4 Hope

It's a "Walk 4 Hope" and Hope Magazine is calling on all who want to participate to come out and support the cause. The walk is for all causes and money raised will be donated to various charities. Walkers are encouraged to wear ribbons symbolizes the various causes.

The walk will be held on September 28th at Lee Hedges Stadium from 6 am until 10 am. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 10 and under walk free.

Click here for more information on the Walk 4 Hope.

Here are a list of places to pick up your tickets:

Glam Doll at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport

L-M Custom Wheels at 3108 West 70th in Shreveport

Salon Chic at 1409 East 70th in Shreveport

Orr Auto Smart at 9594 Mansfield Rd in Shreveport

Online registration starts Thursday at 9am