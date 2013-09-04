3 fired firefighters plead not guilty to cruelty, prostitution charges

Court documents reveal allegations that Shreveport's fire chief was less than cooperative with the investigation into alleged criminal activity involving at least 3 firefighters at Fire Station No. 8.

A Shreveport firefighter is on paid administrative leave after his arrest on charges of cruelty and prostitution, following allegations of criminal wrongdoing at the fire station where he works.

Three more of the Shreveport firefighters arrested in connection with the scandal at Fire Station 8 have pleaded not guilty to charges of cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.

26-year-old Clint Richardson, 37-year-old Billy Glass and 34-year-old Jason Vaughan all appeared for arraignment in Caddo District Court Tuesday morning to formally hear the charges and enter their pleas.



"What has happened to these firefighters in my view has been unfortunate and unnecessary," said Clint Richardson's attorney, Peter Flowers moments after the three men pleaded not guilty.



Flowers said that the case against his client is made up of a number of accusations that piled up over the years and that they involve a number of different people.



"But to take them all and assess them against one individual makes this situation seem much worse than it actually is," said Flowers.



Attorney, Stephen Glassell represents former firefighter, Jason Vaughan and points out that he normally doesn't comment on pending criminal cases but because of the publicity he made an exception with a prepared written statement. It reads in part, "He (Vaughan) has been a firefighter for eleven and a half years. He has never had a disciplinary complaint. He only recently was assigned to fire station 8 in April of this year."



Glassell and other attorneys had expected the prosecution to hand over evidence during Wednesday's arraignment but he says that didn't happen. Glassell said they were told the materials would be provided no later than Wednesday afternoon.



Derrick Harris pleaded not guilty to the same charges back on August 28. He's due back in court in early October.

The firefighters are accused of subjecting two disabled adults who were regulars at Fire Station 8 to cruel pranks that included stranding them on the roof of the fire station and forcing them to drink human urine.

The firefighters are also accused of chipping in to pay for a prostitute for one of the men, described as a severely mentally challenged 58-year-old man with "the mind of an 8 or 9-year-old child." According to the documents, the man was ordered to have sex with the prostitute in the restroom at Fire Station 8 while Captain Derrick Harris and four others looked on.

Harris, Richardson, Glass and Vaughan were all fired from the Shreveport Fire Department on Friday as a result of the department's internal investigation.

A total of 7 firefighters had been placed on administrative leave. In addition to the 4 that were fired, firefighter Logan Kerr was disciplined and returned to duty and Captain Todd Olague was cleared of wrongdoing and returned to duty.

A fifth firefighter, Randy Chandler, is charged with cruelty to the infirm. According to the warrant for his arrest filed in Caddo District Court, Chandler is accused of causing one of the victims to be stung repeatedly by fire ants, and of feeding him dog food while on duty as a fire captain. He is due in court at the end of September.

