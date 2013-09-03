CHRISTUS Schumpert St. Mary ER to close Friday

Some big changes are in the works for two Shreveport Hospitals in the CHRISTUS Schumpert Health System.

This is the consulting firm that has been hired to "find alternative uses for the facilities" on the Schumpert St. Mary Campus following Monday's announcement that services there will be moved to the Highland campus.

CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier has announced the closure of one hospital and the expansion of another, in what it is calling a "new strategic direction."

The emergency room at CHRISTUS Schumpert St. Mary in Shreveport will close at 7 a.m. on Friday as part of the hospital system's change in strategic direction announced in May, but other services will remain for at least another 18 to 24 months.

The changes include a $55 million dollar expansion of the health system's Highland campus and the transfer of all acute care services from the Schumpert St. Mary campus to Highland. The closure of the St. Mary campus includes the ER, as well as the Sutton Children's Medical Center.

The Grace Home will remain at the St. Mary campus, but neonatal intensive care services, the birth center, cancer treatment center, inpatient rehabilitation, wound care and breast centers will all be moved to the Highland campus once construction work is complete. That's expected to take another 18 to 24 months. Until then, they will remain open at St. Mary. "The major thing I wanted to let people know in the community is that there are a number of services that are at Schumpert now and will continue at Schumpert for the next 18-24 months as we're building some new construction at the new Highland [location] to accommodate services over there. It's part of our consolidation," says William Lunn, C.O.O., Christus Schumpert.

The LifeAir emergency helicopter service will also continue to operate at the St. Mary campus.

Most of the jobs associated with the services in the emergency room at St. Mary will be moved to Highland. Officials say nearly 200 jobs have been impacted. Some employees will receive severance packages and job placement assistance.

The expansion at the Highland campus will include a new comprehensive cancer center, a new neonatal intensive care unit and expanded OB, ER and radiology services, and a new inpatient rehabilitation center.

It will also expand the number of beds at Highland and remodel all existing patient rooms.

The plan also calls for the expansion of outpatient and ambulatory services with new facilities in Shreveport and Bossier City.

A consulting firm has been hired to find alternative uses for the facilities on the Schumpert St. Mary Campus, but the hospital says the results of the firm's study have not yet been received.

There are six other locations in Shreveport-Bossier for emergency services.

Bossier City:

*Willis-Knighton Bossier, just north of I-220 on Hospital Drive

Shreveport:

*LSU Medical Center off of Kings Highway.

*Willis-Knighton North at Greenwood Road and Hearne Avenue.

*Willis-Knighton South at Bert Kouns and Mansfield Road.

*Willis-Knighton Pierremont at Youree Drive and Bert Kouns.

*Christus Schumpert Highland located off of Bert Kouns.

