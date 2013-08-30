4 Shreveport firefighters arrested in fire station scandal fired - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

4 Shreveport firefighters arrested in fire station scandal fired

By Carolyn Roy, Digital Content Director
Derrick N. Harris, 50 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Derrick N. Harris, 50 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Billy Glass, 37 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Billy Glass, 37 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Clint Richardson, 26 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Clint Richardson, 26 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Jason Farrington Vaughan, 34 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) Jason Farrington Vaughan, 34 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

4 of the 5 firefighters arrested in connection with allegations of wrongdoing at Shreveport Fire Station 8 have been fired.

That's according to a statement released just before 6 p.m. Friday afternoon, saying that Shreveport Fire Chief Ronald Mulford "released the discipline rendered to five of the seven firefighters placed on Administrative Leave in reference to incidents alleged to have occurred at Fire Station 8 at 3406 Velva Street."

The firefighters are accused of subjecting two disabled adults who were regulars at Fire Station 8 to cruel pranks that included stranding them on the roof of the fire station and forcing them to drink human urine.

The firefighters are also accused of chipping in to pay for a prostitute for one of the men, described as a severely mentally challenged 58-year-old man with "the mind of an 8 or 9-year-old child." According to the documents, the man was ordered to have sex with the prostitute in the restroom at Fire Station 8 while Captain Derrick Harris and four others looked on.

While a total of 7 firefighters had been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, only 6 names are listed in Friday's news release, along with the discipline received for alleged policy violations.

Fire Captain Derrick Harris, a 23-year veteran of the department, was fired, along with 17-year veteran and engineer Billy Glass, 11-year veteran firefighter Jason Vaughn and 4-year veteran firefighter Clint Richardson.

3-year veteran firefighter Logan Kerr was also disciplined, but not fired. Kerr returned to duty on Tuesday, August 27.

A sixth firefighter, Captain Todd Olague, was cleared of wrongdoing and also returned to duty on August 27.

Neither Kerr or Olague were arrested or charged in connection with the case.

The 5th firefighter arrested, Randy Chandler, was not mentioned in the statement released Friday afternoon. He was charged on August 14 with cruelty to the infirm. According to the warrant for his arrest filed in Caddo District Court, Chandler is accused of causing one of the victims to be stung repeatedly by fire ants, and of feeding him dog food while on duty as a fire captain.

Only Harris has appeared in court so far, pleading not guilty to the charges.

The statement says the investigation remains active and further discipline may be issued pending the outcome of the Administrative Investigation.

