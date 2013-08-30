Court clears way for Sepulvado execution to move forward - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Court clears way for Sepulvado execution to move forward

By Sean Staggs, Digital/Producer
December 12, 2012. Photo courtesy Shreveport Times
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has lifted the stay of execution for convicted murderer Christopher Sepulvado.

Sepulvado was to be executed back on February 13, but a federal judge stayed the execution after Sepulvado's attorney argued there was not enough information available on the drugs or method the state planned to use to carry out the death sentence. In July, Louisiana Department of Corrections Attorney Wade Shows asked the appellate court to lift that stay.

Friday's ruling allows for a new execution date to be set.

Christopher Sepulvado was convicted in the beating and scalding death of his 6-year-old stepson, Allen Mercer.

