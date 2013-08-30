SW AR soldier killed during attack in Afghanistan

LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP) - Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe says the state flag will be flown at half-staff until sundown on Sunday to honor a soldier from Nevada County who was killed in Afghanistan.



Beebe says the state flag will be flown to honor 34-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Young of Rosston.



The U.S. Department of Defense says Young died Wednesday of wounds he suffered when insurgents attacked his unit with small arms fire.



Young was assigned to the 307th Engineer Battalion (Combat/Airborne), 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C.



(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)