Barthelemy transferred from Sabine Parish to Caddo Correctional Center

Sabine Parish Assistant Coroner Ron Rivers says the preliminary autopsy on the body found Sunday in the Kisatchie National Forest indicates "blunt force cranial injuries."

A man who says he served in the Louisiana National Guard with both Tony Procell and the man accused of abducting him at gunpoint says the whole thing is especially shocking because so many people respected

Sabine Parish authorities believe the body of Tony Procell has been found. Joe Dewil with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office says a body was found in an area that they had been looking for Procell, in

The search for a man believed kidnapped by a Natchitoches police officer in Sabine Parish was called off at nightfall, but regular patrols are on the lookout in the area where he is believed to have last been seen.

Robert Barthelemy now knows that a body believed to be Tony Procell's has been found, and that he is now charged with first degree murder.

A Natchitoches Police officer accused of murder after kidnapping a Sabine Parish man at gunpoint has been transferred to Caddo Parish.

KSLA News 12 has learned that 34-year-old Robert Barthelemy was transferred out of the Sabine Parish Detention Center to the Caddo Correctional Center just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Barthelemy is charged with 1st degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Tony Procell. Barthelemy is being held in isolation as an in-state fugitive at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Caddo officials say will only be holding Barthelemy temporarily. KSLA News 12 is working to learn how long he will be held in Caddo Parish.

The Sabine Parish District Attorney Don Burkett says they plan to seek an indictment against Barthelemy for 1st degree murder. "The next thing that we will have to actually do is go to the grand jury to seek an indictment. And we do intend to seek an indictment for 1st degree murder which is a capital offense," says Burkett.

Police say Procell was taken from his home last Tuesday, August 20th at gunpoint by Barthelemy, and they say it was all caught on home surveillance video. The body believed to be that of Procell was found on Sunday, August 25th after Robert Barthelemy's father-in-law came across a shovel freshly caked with mud on land where Robert and his father-in-law used to hunt together on national forest land in Winn Parish.

An autopsy of the body believed to be Procell is being conducted by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office along with LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services to help with dental records and reconstruction of the victim's face.

