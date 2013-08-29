Barthelemy transferred from Sabine Parish to Caddo Correctional - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Barthelemy transferred from Sabine Parish to Caddo Correctional Center

Robert Barthelemy, 34 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) Robert Barthelemy, 34 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
Tony Procell, 25 (Source: Jonothon Mitchell) Tony Procell, 25 (Source: Jonothon Mitchell)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A Natchitoches Police officer accused of murder after kidnapping a Sabine Parish man at gunpoint has been transferred to Caddo Parish.

KSLA News 12 has learned that 34-year-old Robert Barthelemy was transferred out of the Sabine Parish Detention Center to the Caddo Correctional Center just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Barthelemy is charged with 1st degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Tony Procell. Barthelemy is being held in isolation as an in-state fugitive at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Caddo officials say will only be holding Barthelemy temporarily. KSLA News 12 is working to learn how long he will be held in Caddo Parish.

The Sabine Parish District Attorney Don Burkett says they plan to seek an indictment against Barthelemy for 1st degree murder. "The next thing that we will have to actually do is go to the grand jury to seek an indictment. And we do intend to seek an indictment for 1st degree murder which is a capital offense," says Burkett.

Police say Procell was taken from his home last Tuesday, August 20th at gunpoint by Barthelemy, and they say it was all caught on home surveillance video. The body believed to be that of Procell was found on Sunday, August 25th after Robert Barthelemy's father-in-law came across a shovel freshly caked with mud on land where Robert and his father-in-law used to hunt together on national forest land in Winn Parish.

An autopsy of the body believed to be Procell is being conducted by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office along with LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services to help with dental records and reconstruction of the victim's face.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly