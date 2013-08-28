KSLA's The End Zone promotions win Emmy - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

KSLA's The End Zone promotions win Emmy

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner also won an Emmy for Feature News Report - Serious Feature for "Joe’s Battle: “I Don’t Remember Who You Are.” Pictured: Libby & Doug Warner, Domonique Benn and Jenny Smith. KSLA News 12's Doug Warner also won an Emmy for Feature News Report - Serious Feature for "Joe’s Battle: “I Don’t Remember Who You Are.” Pictured: Libby & Doug Warner, Domonique Benn and Jenny Smith.
The End Zone promotions earned KSLA News 12 the Promotion of the Year award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters in March, 2014. The End Zone promotions earned KSLA News 12 the Promotion of the Year award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters in March, 2014.
KSLA News 12's 2013 The End Zone promotions campaign has earned an Emmy for best News Promo - Campaign/Image at the Mid-America Emmy Awards. 

From the pre-season blues to an impromptu pep rally in the studio, the promos were put together by the creative folks behind the scenes here at KSLA, including Marketing Director Jenny Smith, Art Director Adam Dozier and commercial producer David Levin. The series of promotions featured local mascots and KSLA News 12 anchors getting ready for the high school football season. 

The End Zone: Tackle promo was selected by viewer poll as the fan favorite, with 42.5 percent of the vote. 

Thee promotions also earned KSLA News 12 the Promotion of the Year award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters in March 2014.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner also won an Emmy for Feature News Report - Serious Feature for "Joe's Battle: “I Don't Remember Who You Are.”

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly