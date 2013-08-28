Shannon Richardson found competent to stand trial in ricin case

A letter addressed to New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has tested positive for ricin, according to the New York Times.

Click here to view the Petition for Divorce filed by Nathaniel Richardson in Bowie County District Court on Thursday, June 6.

The home at the center of the federal investigation into ricin-laced letters sent to the president and other public officials has been cleared and turned back over to Nathan Richardson.

The attorney for the man at the center of the latest federal ricin letter investigation says his client "married the wrong person," and is working to prove his innocence.

A U.S. District Court judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the New Boston woman accused of mailing ricin-tainted letters to the president and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Nathan Richardson is trying to get back to living a normal life, after it was turned upside down when federal agents turned up at his job one day back in late May.

Shannon Guess Richardson, 35, arrives in federal court in Texarkana for an arraignment and competency hearing.

A federal judge has ruled that a northeast Texas woman accused of sending ricin-laced letters to President Barack Obama and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is competent to stand trial.

Authorities say Shannon Guess Richardson, charged with two counts of mailing a threatening communication and one count of making a threat against the president of the United States, also sent a poison-tainted letter to a man who heads Bloomberg's gun-control organization. She pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning.

Richardson initially blamed her estranged husband, Nathan Richardson, for sending the letters that contained low levels of ricin and were postmarked from Shreveport.

She was arrested June 7, a week after federal investigators say she told them she suspected he was behind the letters. That tip led to an FBI raid on the couple's New Boston home, where investigators say they found traces of ricin and the tools and ingredients needed to make the poisonous substance.

Nathan Richardson was questioned, but never charged.

Richardson's court-appointed attorney Tonda Curry requested the mental evaluation at a bond hearing in June. The judge granted that request and ordered it to take place with in 30 days.

During that bond hearing, Curry told the court that "She absolutely, absolutely firmly denies producing, making, ordering any ricin." Richardson also waived her right to a bond hearing at that time. Now that she has been found competent to stand trial, her attorney is expected to ask that bond be set at a hearing scheduled for September 11.

Wednesday's hearing comes one day after a hearing in civil court, where a judge granted temporary custody of the couple's newborn son to Nathaniel Richardson, who has filed for divorce.

