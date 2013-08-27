Renowned anthropologist assisting in Procell case - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Renowned anthropologist assisting in Procell case

By Carolyn Roy, Digital Content Director
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The investigation into what happened to Tony Procell continues, with the help of LSU forensic pathologist Dr. Mary Manhein.

The director of LSU FACES (Forensic Anthropology Computer Enhancement Services) arrived in Shreveport Tuesday to assist with the reconstruction of the face of a man whose body was found on national forest land in Winn Parish on Sunday.

That work, along with dental records, is expected to help confirm that it is Procell's body, and how he died.

Police say Procell, 25, was kidnapped at gunpoint by Robert Barthelemy, a 34-year-old fellow Louisiana national guardsman and 2-year veteran of the Natchitoches Police Department. Authorities say the abduction was captured clearly last Tuesday on home surveillance video.

The body was found 5 days after Procell's disappearance, after Barthelemy's father-in-law came across a shovel caked with fresh mud near the edge of Saline Lake in the Kisatchie National Forest. It's an area where the two hand hunted together in the past.

Cadaver dogs called in from Red River Parish quickly alerted on a shallow grave. Sunglasses resembling those seen in Procell's Facebook profile photo were found nearby.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Ronny Richardson says a bat was found down the road that leads to the area where the body was found, but so far, no conclusions have been drawn as to what was used to cause the blunt force trauma to the face and head revealed in the initial autopsy report.

"Our major role in any forensic case in which we're involved is first and foremost identification," says Dr. Manhein, "and we're also often asked to help with trauma analysis." She says she's not sure exactly how long the analysis in this case will take.

Police are already confident enough that it is Procell to charge Barthelemy with first degree murder, in addition to aggravated kidnapping and home invasion. He remain in custody, separated from the general population, at the Sabine County Detention Center. He is expected to go before a judge via live video link, but a date for that virtual hearing has not yet been set.

