Renowned anthropologist assisting in Procell case

Sabine Parish Assistant Coroner Ron Rivers says the preliminary autopsy on the body found Sunday in the Kisatchie National Forest indicates "blunt force cranial injuries."

Sabine Parish Assistant Coroner Ron Rivers says the preliminary autopsy on the body found Sunday in the Kisatchie National Forest indicates "blunt force cranial injuries."

A man who says he served in the Louisiana National Guard with both Tony Procell and the man accused of abducting him at gunpoint says the whole thing is especially shocking because so many people respected

A man who says he served in the Louisiana National Guard with both Tony Procell and the man accused of abducting him at gunpoint says the whole thing is especially shocking because so many people respected

Sabine Parish authorities believe the body of Tony Procell has been found. Joe Dewil with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office says a body was found in an area that they had been looking for Procell, in

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for Tony Procell, the man kidnapped from his Sabine Parish home on Tuesday.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for Tony Procell, the man kidnapped from his Sabine Parish home on Tuesday.

The search for a man believed kidnapped by a Natchitoches police officer in Sabine Parish was called off at nightfall, but regular patrols are on the lookout in the area where he is believed to have last been seen.

The search for a man believed kidnapped by a Natchitoches police officer in Sabine Parish was called off at nightfall, but regular patrols are on the lookout in the area where he is believed to have last been seen.

Robert Barthelemy now knows that a body believed to be Tony Procell's has been found, and that he is now charged with first degree murder.

Robert Barthelemy now knows that a body believed to be Tony Procell's has been found, and that he is now charged with first degree murder.

A Natchitoches Police officer accused of murder after kidnapping a Sabine Parish man at gunpoint has been transferred to Caddo Parish.

A Natchitoches Police officer accused of murder after kidnapping a Sabine Parish man at gunpoint has been transferred to Caddo Parish.

The investigation into what happened to Tony Procell continues, with the help of LSU forensic pathologist Dr. Mary Manhein.

The investigation into what happened to Tony Procell continues, with the help of LSU forensic pathologist Dr. Mary Manhein.

The director of LSU FACES (Forensic Anthropology Computer Enhancement Services) arrived in Shreveport Tuesday to assist with the reconstruction of the face of a man whose body was found on national forest land in Winn Parish on Sunday.

That work, along with dental records, is expected to help confirm that it is Procell's body, and how he died.

Police say Procell, 25, was kidnapped at gunpoint by Robert Barthelemy, a 34-year-old fellow Louisiana national guardsman and 2-year veteran of the Natchitoches Police Department. Authorities say the abduction was captured clearly last Tuesday on home surveillance video.

The body was found 5 days after Procell's disappearance, after Barthelemy's father-in-law came across a shovel caked with fresh mud near the edge of Saline Lake in the Kisatchie National Forest. It's an area where the two hand hunted together in the past.

Cadaver dogs called in from Red River Parish quickly alerted on a shallow grave. Sunglasses resembling those seen in Procell's Facebook profile photo were found nearby.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Ronny Richardson says a bat was found down the road that leads to the area where the body was found, but so far, no conclusions have been drawn as to what was used to cause the blunt force trauma to the face and head revealed in the initial autopsy report.

"Our major role in any forensic case in which we're involved is first and foremost identification," says Dr. Manhein, "and we're also often asked to help with trauma analysis." She says she's not sure exactly how long the analysis in this case will take.

Police are already confident enough that it is Procell to charge Barthelemy with first degree murder, in addition to aggravated kidnapping and home invasion. He remain in custody, separated from the general population, at the Sabine County Detention Center. He is expected to go before a judge via live video link, but a date for that virtual hearing has not yet been set.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.