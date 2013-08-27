"No reaction" from Barthelemy on discovery of body, new charge

Sabine Parish Assistant Coroner Ron Rivers says the preliminary autopsy on the body found Sunday in the Kisatchie National Forest indicates "blunt force cranial injuries."

Sabine Parish Assistant Coroner Ron Rivers says the preliminary autopsy on the body found Sunday in the Kisatchie National Forest indicates "blunt force cranial injuries."

A man who says he served in the Louisiana National Guard with both Tony Procell and the man accused of abducting him at gunpoint says the whole thing is especially shocking because so many people respected

A man who says he served in the Louisiana National Guard with both Tony Procell and the man accused of abducting him at gunpoint says the whole thing is especially shocking because so many people respected

Sabine Parish authorities believe the body of Tony Procell has been found. Joe Dewil with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office says a body was found in an area that they had been looking for Procell, in

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for Tony Procell, the man kidnapped from his Sabine Parish home on Tuesday.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for Tony Procell, the man kidnapped from his Sabine Parish home on Tuesday.

The search for a man believed kidnapped by a Natchitoches police officer in Sabine Parish was called off at nightfall, but regular patrols are on the lookout in the area where he is believed to have last been seen.

The search for a man believed kidnapped by a Natchitoches police officer in Sabine Parish was called off at nightfall, but regular patrols are on the lookout in the area where he is believed to have last been seen.

A Natchitoches Police officer accused of murder after kidnapping a Sabine Parish man at gunpoint has been transferred to Caddo Parish.

A Natchitoches Police officer accused of murder after kidnapping a Sabine Parish man at gunpoint has been transferred to Caddo Parish.

Authorities say they are confident the body found on Sunday in the Kisatchie National Forest where Barthelemy and his father-in-law used to hunt is that of Tony Procell.

Robert Barthelemy now knows that a body believed to be Tony Procell's has been found, and that he is now charged with first degree murder.

Sabine Parish Warden Joe Dewil says Barthelemy was read his rights on the new charge Monday morning, and that when he was told of the discovery, "there was no reaction."

Barthelemy, who has been placed on administrative leave from his job as a police officer in Natchitoches, remains in custody at the Sabine Parish Detention Center in his own locked down cell, separated from the rest of the inmates. He reportedly stopped cooperating with investigators the day after his arrest.

He is expected to have a hearing with a judge on the new charge via the internet, but a date for that hearing has not yet been set.

Dewil also confirms that a bat was found "in the general area" of the crime scene where the body was found in the Kisatchie National Forest on Sunday, but in spite of other media reports, a murder weapon has not yet been determined.

Sabine Parish Assistant Coroner Ron Rivers has said that the preliminary autopsy indicates "blunt force cranial injuries."

Dr. Mary Manhein with the LSU FACES lab out of Baton Rouge is expected to meet with Rivers Tuesday to assist with dental records and reconstruction of the victim's face.

The search for Procell ended with the discovery of the body on Sunday, which came after Barthelemy's father-in-law came across a shovel caked with fresh mud in an area where he and his son-in-law had gone duck hunting in the past.

Authorities say Barthelemy, 34, can be seen on surveillance video taking Procell, 25, at gunpoint from his Sabine Parish home outside of Many on Tuesday, August 20.

That prompted a search for both Barthelemy and Procell. Barthelemy was taken into custody early the following morning, after a high speed chase and standoff with deputies in DeSoto Parish.

In response to reports that a woman was at the center of some sort of dispute between the two men and a possible motive in the kidnapping, Sabine Parish Warden Joe Dewil says it "could be some kind of possible domestic situation," but authorities have declined to go into further detail.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.