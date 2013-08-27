"No reaction" from Barthelemy on discovery of body, new charge - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

"No reaction" from Barthelemy on discovery of body, new charge

By Carolyn Roy, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Robert Barthelemy, 34 (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office) Robert Barthelemy, 34 (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
Authorities say they are confident the body found on Sunday in the Kisatchie National Forest where Barthelemy and his father-in-law used to hunt is that of Tony Procell. Authorities say they are confident the body found on Sunday in the Kisatchie National Forest where Barthelemy and his father-in-law used to hunt is that of Tony Procell.
SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Robert Barthelemy now knows that a body believed to be Tony Procell's has been found, and that he is now charged with first degree murder.

Sabine Parish Warden Joe Dewil says Barthelemy was read his rights on the new charge Monday morning, and that when he was told of the discovery, "there was no reaction."

Barthelemy, who has been placed on administrative leave from his job as a police officer in Natchitoches, remains in custody at the Sabine Parish Detention Center in his own locked down cell, separated from the rest of the inmates. He reportedly stopped cooperating with investigators the day after his arrest.

He is expected to have a hearing with a judge on the new charge via the internet, but a date for that hearing has not yet been set.

Dewil also confirms that a bat was found "in the general area" of the crime scene where the body was found in the Kisatchie National Forest on Sunday, but in spite of other media reports, a murder weapon has not yet been determined.

Sabine Parish Assistant Coroner Ron Rivers has said that the preliminary autopsy indicates "blunt force cranial injuries."

Dr. Mary Manhein with the LSU FACES lab out of Baton Rouge is expected to meet with Rivers Tuesday to assist with dental records and reconstruction of the victim's face.

The search for Procell ended with the discovery of the body on Sunday, which came after Barthelemy's father-in-law came across a shovel caked with fresh mud in an area where he and his son-in-law had gone duck hunting in the past.

Authorities say Barthelemy, 34, can be seen on surveillance video taking Procell, 25, at gunpoint from his Sabine Parish home outside of Many on Tuesday, August 20.

That prompted a search for both Barthelemy and Procell. Barthelemy was taken into custody early the following morning, after a high speed chase and standoff with deputies in DeSoto Parish.

In response to reports that a woman was at the center of some sort of dispute between the two men and a possible motive in the kidnapping, Sabine Parish Warden Joe Dewil says it "could be some kind of possible domestic situation," but authorities have declined to go into further detail.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly