Funeral arrangements set for New Boston teen shot at car wash

Instead of a pre-season high school football scrimmage Thursday night, several hundred people gathered for a vigil in memory of a New Boston teen shot to death at a local car wash Wednesday night.

Instead of a pre-season high school football scrimmage Thursday night, several hundred people gathered for a vigil in memory of a New Boston teen shot to death at a local car wash Wednesday night.

Hundreds turn out for vigil for New Boston teen shot to death

Hundreds turn out for vigil for New Boston teen shot to death

A high school senior football player has died of an apparent gunshot wound at a car wash in downtown New Boston. It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Few details have been confirmed, but the

A high school senior football player has died of an apparent gunshot wound at a car wash in downtown New Boston. It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Few details have been confirmed, but the

New Boston teen found shot to death at car wash

Scrimmage canceled, vigil planned after shooting death of New Boston HS football player

Classes started Monday at New Boston High School, where Williams would have been a senior this year.

A small memorial has been set up for Semaj Williams across the street from the car wash where he died.

Funeral arrangements have been set for the New Boston, TX teen shot and killed while detailing a truck at a local car wash last week.

17-year-old Semaj Williams died at the Fawcett Car Wash Wednesday night, after New Boston Police Chief Tony King says he was accidentally shot with a weapon found in the truck.

He had been detailing the truck with two friends when it happened. Police have not said who fired the fatal shot. The investigation is still ongoing.

Williams funeral is set for Wednesday, August 28 at 110 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 506 McCoy Blvd. South in New Boston.

There will be no wake or viewing.

Classes started Monday for all Texas School Districts. Extra counselors were on hand in New Boston. Williams would have been a senior this year.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.