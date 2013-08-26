Funeral arrangements set for New Boston teen shot at car wash - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Funeral arrangements set for New Boston teen shot at car wash

By Carolyn Roy, Digital Content Director
Semaj Williams, 17 Semaj Williams, 17
NEW BOSTON, TX (KSLA) -

Funeral arrangements have been set for the New Boston, TX teen shot and killed while detailing a truck at a local car wash last week.

17-year-old Semaj Williams died at the Fawcett Car Wash Wednesday night, after New Boston Police Chief Tony King says he was accidentally shot with a weapon found in the truck.

He had been detailing the truck with two friends when it happened. Police have not said who fired the fatal shot. The investigation is still ongoing.

Williams funeral is set for Wednesday, August 28 at 110 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 506 McCoy Blvd. South in New Boston.

There will be no wake or viewing.

Classes started Monday for all Texas School Districts. Extra counselors were on hand in New Boston. Williams would have been a senior this year.

