Texas Rangers investigate suspected suicide in Cass County jail

The Texas Rangers are looking into an apparent suicide inside the Cass County jail.



The Cass County Sheriff says the inmate hanged himself. At the time of the incident, he was not on suicide watch and was in the population with other prisoners.



The inmate, who's name has not been released, had been imprisoned since April.



It has not been reported what he was serving time for.

