Early morning blaze claims life in Red River Parish

An early morning house fire claimed the life of a Coushatta man.



Fire broke out at a home in the 1600 block of Savior Street around 3:35 a.m. Sunday morning.



Red River Parish firefighters responded to the blaze and found the one-story home in flames. Vergina Williams Coleman, 40, told firefighters she was able to escape through a window but that her boyfriend was still inside.



Investigators went inside after the flames were extingished and found the body of Rodney Barfield, 46, near a bedroom.



The body was sent to LSU hospital and an autopsy is expected to be performed later this week.



The fire appears to have originated in the kitchen, State Fire Marshal investigators said. Coleman told firefighters that Barfield said he was going to eat something before going to sleep. She said she awoke to find the home full of smoke. Coleman said she escaped by shoving an air conditioner out of her bedroom window.



The investigation is ongoing as to the official cause of the deadly blaze.



The home did have a smoke alarm but Coleman told investigators she did not hear it when she woke up.

