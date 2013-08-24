Candlelight vigil held as search for Procell continues

A man who says he served in the Louisiana National Guard with both Tony Procell and the man accused of abducting him at gunpoint says the whole thing is especially shocking because so many people respected

A man who says he served in the Louisiana National Guard with both Tony Procell and the man accused of abducting him at gunpoint says the whole thing is especially shocking because so many people respected

The search for a man believed kidnapped by a Natchitoches police officer in Sabine Parish was called off at nightfall, but regular patrols are on the lookout in the area where he is believed to have last been seen.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for Tony Procell, the man kidnapped from his Sabine Parish home on Tuesday.

Nearly 200 family and friends attended the vigil as the search for Procell entered the fourth day.

Procell has been missing from his Sabine Parish home since Tuesday. Procell is believed to have been kidnapped from his home at gunpoint by Natchitoches police officer Robert Barthelemy.



On Friday, Barthelemy's 2004 GMC Envoy was taken to the Sabine Parish Detention Center. It is the vehicle police say Barthelemy was in while he had Procell.



Barthelemy also went before a judge on Friday and was appointed a public defender.



Saturday, family and friends concentrated their search efforts to a wooded area of La. 1226, just outside of Clarence. The search began around 9 a.m. and will continue until dark.



According to Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Dewil, investigators are following up on tips from people who may have seen Barthelemy's vehicle on Tuesday, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.



While 4 days is a long time to be missing, Dewil says this is not being called a recovery effort. Until they receive information or evidence to the contrary, they are acting on the assumption that Procell is alive and their mission is one of search and rescue, Dewil said.



Police say they found no evidence of Procell in an area Barthelemy reportedly indicated he left him on Tuesday. Search teams looked along the Longleaf Trail area in the Kisatchie National Forest on Wednesday and came up empty-handed.



They spent Thursday and Friday searching "general areas" in Sabine, DeSoto and Natchitoches parishes. Dewil says they still don't want to disclose exactly where they are searching, "so that officers can get there first."



Barthelemy has stopped cooperating with investigators and has also been charged with home invasion in addition to the aggravated kidnapping charge. He remains in custody at the Sabine Parish Detention Center.



Authorities remain tight-lipped about the investigation itself, and any possible motives they may have uncovered. Law enforcement sources have suggested the incident may have stemmed from some ongoing domestic issues involving a woman.



