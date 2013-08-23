BCPD searches for wallet thief

Bossier City police are working to identify this woman who is accused of stealing another woman's wallet and using a debit card to make a withdrawal at an ATM.

Bossier City police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole another woman's wallet and used a debit card to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police say it happened Monday, August 19th at the A Yellow Ribbon store in the 2800 block of Douglas Drive. Investigators say the woman took the wallet out of the victim's purse while at least one other person distracted her. The victim, who worked at the business, told police that she received a call several minutes later from someone claiming to be with her bank. The caller told her that her account information had been stolen and asked for her PIN number to clear up the matter.

The victim says she gave the caller her PIN number which allowed the thief to withdraw $300 from her account. Police say this thief is believed to be responsible for similar incidents in the area over the past several weeks.

Anyone with information about this woman should call Bossier Crimestoppers at 318-424-4100 or go to www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

