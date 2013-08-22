Under a burn ban? What you can and can't do

Burn bans are now in place for most of East Texas, and the list keeps expanding. Northwest Louisiana now has burn bans for Southern Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and DeSoto Parishes.



With a forecast that includes only isolated rain chances in the afternoons, it's likely that we will be adding burn bans to the list, not removing them.



If you are under a burn ban, here's what you can and cannot burn:

No burning of any brush piles or any household trash.

Businesses that use outdoor burning may call their local fire station to apply for a burn permit.



One thing you still can light is the grill. Cooking food on the grill is not illegal during a burn ban, although Benton Fire Chief Wallace says common sense is key. He recommends if you are grilling, keep the grill away from any dry grass, have extra water on hand and avoid grilling altogether on windy days.

