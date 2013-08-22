Advocare will not renew title sponsorship following 2013 bowl game

Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
The Grambling State University women's basketball team saw its magical season come to an end on Friday night as the Lady Tigers went the first six-plus minutes without a field goal in the opening quarter as No. 2 Baylor picked up a 96-46 victory to advance to the Round of 32.More >>
The Grambling State University women's basketball team saw its magical season come to an end on Friday night as the Lady Tigers went the first six-plus minutes without a field goal in the opening quarter as No. 2 Baylor picked up a 96-46 victory to advance to the Round of 32.More >>
The Louisiana Tech baseball team secured a 6-4 win in game one, and a 7-3 triumph in game two in a Saturday twin bill over the Rice Owls.More >>
The Louisiana Tech baseball team secured a 6-4 win in game one, and a 7-3 triumph in game two in a Saturday twin bill over the Rice Owls.More >>
LSU Shreveport (La.) built a 10-point lead early in the second half that proved to be enough to hold off Wayland Baptist (Texas), 71-66, and earn a spot in the final four of the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship.More >>
LSU Shreveport (La.) built a 10-point lead early in the second half that proved to be enough to hold off Wayland Baptist (Texas), 71-66, and earn a spot in the final four of the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship.More >>
The West squad defeated the East squad 91-86. Woodlawn's Jalen Brooks was named MVP he finished with 16 points.More >>
The West squad defeated the East squad 91-86. Woodlawn's Jalen Brooks was named MVP he finished with 16 points.More >>
A day after learning they'll be hosting Missouri State in the first round of the WNIT, Louisiana Tech is excited to turn their focus to the postseason.More >>
A day after learning they'll be hosting Missouri State in the first round of the WNIT, Louisiana Tech is excited to turn their focus to the postseason.More >>
After locking up the SWAC title and earning a date with Baylor in the NCAA tournament, the Grambling State Lady Tigers are feeling confident returning back to the Big Dance.More >>
After locking up the SWAC title and earning a date with Baylor in the NCAA tournament, the Grambling State Lady Tigers are feeling confident returning back to the Big Dance.More >>
After falling short in the SWAC championship game in 2017, Grambling State women's basketball is heading back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1999 after beating Southern for the SWAC title.More >>
After falling short in the SWAC championship game in 2017, Grambling State women's basketball is heading back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1999 after beating Southern for the SWAC title.More >>
After locking up their first state title since 1975, Rashad Johnson explains why Saturday's Class B title win goes beyond basketball.More >>
After locking up their first state title since 1975, Rashad Johnson explains why Saturday's Class B title win goes beyond basketball.More >>
After their convincing loss in the state championship Friday, North Caddo is focusing towards a positive future in 2018-19.More >>
After their convincing loss in the state championship Friday, North Caddo is focusing towards a positive future in 2018-19.More >>