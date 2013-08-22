Advocare will not renew title sponsorship following 2013 bowl game

From the AdvoCare V100 Bowl:

Shreveport, La. – The Independence Bowl Foundation has announced that 2013 will be AdvoCare's final year as title sponsor of the bowl game.



"For the past five years AdvoCare, the Independence Bowl Foundation and city of Shreveport/Bossier have greatly benefited from our partnership," AdvoCare President and CEO Richard Wright said. "We are thankful for the relationship and the local community's continued support.



"However, as we look ahead at our goals and marketing initiatives for 2014 and beyond, AdvoCare will be taking our sponsorship in another direction. But there is still a game to be played in December. We are excited to welcome two very deserving teams to the AdvoCare V100™ Bowl - It's going to be a great game."



AdvoCare signed on as the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl in 2009. The 2013 game marks AdvoCare's fifth year as title sponsor of the bowl, making it the second-longest title sponsorship in the bowl's history.



"AdvoCare has been an extraordinary sponsor and friend to our bowl," 2013 AdvoCare V100 Bowl Chairman John Hubbard said. "AdvoCare's CEO Richard Wright and his team have stayed personally involved in efforts to grow our bowl. The challenges they have given us and the guidance they provided have been beneficial to our growth and reputation.



"Their top 10 standards-challenge has us expanding the experience for the players, the coaches and their administration on several fronts. We see clearly why AdvoCare is experiencing exceptional growth and congratulate them on their achievements."