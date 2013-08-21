Longtime bowl expected to lose Advocare sponsorship

A spokesperson with the AdvoCare V100 Bowl told KSLA News 12 Sports that a statement is expected Thursday morning regarding the future of AdvoCare's title sponsorship with the bowl.

Our sources have confirmed that the bowl will be looking for a new sponsor after next year when AdvoCare pulls the plug on their relationship with what was once called the Independence Bowl.

This, by no mean, will cause the bowl to close its doors. The bowl recently agreed to a six year deal with both the ACC and the SEC. The bowl will likely announce other title sponsorship options in the coming days.

