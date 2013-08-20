Search for Caddo Parish superintendent starts again

The Caddo Parish School Board has voted to re-start the search for a new superintendent.



Classes started for the new school year last week with Caddo Parish School's Chief of Staff Mary Nash Robinson in place as interim superintendent, after the school board came to a impasse in a series of votes that split between the two finalist candidates, Robinson and John Dilworth.



On August 6, the CPSB voted to re-start the search and set a goal of having a superintendent in place within 90 days.



On Monday, Dilworth confirmed he will not be reapplying for the position.

On Tuesday, the school board voted to continue with the same Nebraska firm that conducted the initial search at a cost of $30,000.

This time, however, McPherson and Jacobson will give the school board all of the applications, instead of picking out the best candidates for them. They say they will not charge the school board an additional fee for starting the search over again.

There will be more fees if the company's employees need to travel or if the school board decides to advertise the job opening. The search will be looking all across the nation and locally for the candidates.

