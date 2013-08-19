Ga. teen faces trial for killing of baby in stroller

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - Five months after a Georgia toddler was killed in his stroller by a gunshot to the head, a teenager charged as the gunman is scheduled to stand trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the murder trial of De'Marquise Elkins. He's charged with killing 13-month-old Antonio Santiago in Brunswick on March 21.

Police say 18-year-old Elkins opened fire during an attempted robbery after the child's mother refused to give him cash. A 15-year-old boy charged as an accomplice, Dominique Lang, told police Elkins fired the gun and is expected to be a key witness.

Elkins' defense attorneys have suggested in pretrial motions that the toddler was killed by his parents.

A judge moved the trial 325 miles away to an Atlanta suburb because of pretrial publicity.





(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



