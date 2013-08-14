Another arrest warrant issued in SFD firehouse investigation - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

5th firefighter arrested in SFD firehouse investigation

Randy Chandler, 51 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) Randy Chandler, 51 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
Arrested: Capt. Derrick Harris, 50; Clint Richardson, 26; Fire Engineer Billy Glass, 37 and Jason Vaughan, 34 (Source: Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Correctional Center0 Arrested: Capt. Derrick Harris, 50; Clint Richardson, 26; Fire Engineer Billy Glass, 37 and Jason Vaughan, 34 (Source: Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Correctional Center0
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A fifth firefighter has been charged in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at Shreveport's Fire Station 8.

Firefighter Randy Chandler was booked on one count of cruelty to the infirm just before 6 p.m. Wednesday into the Caddo Correctional Center, a short time after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was free on $100,000 bond before 7:30 p.m.

4 firefighters have already been arrested in connection with the investigation. All are charged with one count each of cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.

50-year-old Capt. Derrick Harris was arrested on August 2. 26-year-old Clint Richardson was taken into custody on August 5.  Fire Engineer Billy Glass, 37, was arrested the following day. 34-year-old Jason Vaughan surrendered to authorities on Monday at the Caddo Correctional Center.

All are free on $105,000 bond.

The charges stem from allegations that the accused firefighters subjected two disabled adults who were regulars at Fire Station 8 to cruel pranks that included stranding them on the roof of the fire station and forcing them to drink human urine.

The firefighters are also accused of chipping in to pay for a prostitute for one of the men, described as a severely mentally challenged 58-year-old man with "the mind of an 8 or 9-year-old child." According to the documents, the man was ordered to have sex with the prostitute in the restroom at Fire Station 8 while Captain Derrick Harris and four others looked on.

City of Shreveport Director of Communications Rod Richardson confirms that a total of 7 firefighters are currently on paid administrative leave as the internal investigation continues.

According to a statement released by the Shreveport Police Department late Tuesday afternoon, the investigation continues and police believe additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly