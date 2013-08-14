5th firefighter arrested in SFD firehouse investigation

A fourth firefighter is now facing charges in the ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at a Shreveport fire station.

Court documents reveal allegations that Shreveport's fire chief was less than cooperative with the investigation into alleged criminal activity involving at least 3 firefighters at Fire Station No. 8.

Shreveport's mayor and fire chief addressed the arrests of three Shreveport firefighters since Friday in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

A third firefighter has been arrested in the widening probe into criminal activity at a Shreveport fire station.

Police detectives have arrested a second Shreveport firefighter in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at a local fire station.

A Shreveport firefighter is on paid administrative leave after his arrest on charges of cruelty and prostitution, following allegations of criminal wrongdoing at the fire station where he works.

The attorney hired by Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford says he has been hired because of concerns about accusations against his client, and what he calls "misunderstandings and misperception" about the ongoing investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing by fire department employees.

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover says he is staying out of the ongoing investigation against four firefighters accused of principal to prostitution and cruelty to the infirm.

Mayor Glover: "My job is to stay out of the way"

An investigation surrounding alleged "criminal activity" involving a crew of firefighters at a Shreveport fire station could net more arrests in the coming days.

A fifth firefighter has been charged in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at Shreveport's Fire Station 8.

Firefighter Randy Chandler was booked on one count of cruelty to the infirm just before 6 p.m. Wednesday into the Caddo Correctional Center, a short time after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was free on $100,000 bond before 7:30 p.m.



4 firefighters have already been arrested in connection with the investigation. All are charged with one count each of cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.

50-year-old Capt. Derrick Harris was arrested on August 2. 26-year-old Clint Richardson was taken into custody on August 5. Fire Engineer Billy Glass, 37, was arrested the following day. 34-year-old Jason Vaughan surrendered to authorities on Monday at the Caddo Correctional Center.

All are free on $105,000 bond.

The charges stem from allegations that the accused firefighters subjected two disabled adults who were regulars at Fire Station 8 to cruel pranks that included stranding them on the roof of the fire station and forcing them to drink human urine.

The firefighters are also accused of chipping in to pay for a prostitute for one of the men, described as a severely mentally challenged 58-year-old man with "the mind of an 8 or 9-year-old child." According to the documents, the man was ordered to have sex with the prostitute in the restroom at Fire Station 8 while Captain Derrick Harris and four others looked on.

City of Shreveport Director of Communications Rod Richardson confirms that a total of 7 firefighters are currently on paid administrative leave as the internal investigation continues.

According to a statement released by the Shreveport Police Department late Tuesday afternoon, the investigation continues and police believe additional arrests may be forthcoming.



Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.