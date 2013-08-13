Mayor Glover: "My job is to stay out of the way"

The attorney for the first of 4 firefighters charged in connection with alleged criminal activity at a Shreveport fire station says he wants to make sure his client doesn't get "thrown under the bus."

Court documents reveal allegations that Shreveport's fire chief was less than cooperative with the investigation into alleged criminal activity involving at least 3 firefighters at Fire Station No. 8.

A Shreveport firefighter is on paid administrative leave after his arrest on charges of cruelty and prostitution, following allegations of criminal wrongdoing at the fire station where he works.

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover says his "job is to stay out of the way," in reference to the investigation against four Shreveport firefighters.

KSLA News 12's Clay Ostarly caught up with Mayor Glover, Tuesday, and asked a question that has yet to be answered. "There are some pretty serious allegations against Chief Mulford obscuring, obstructing, and not cooperating with the investigation. What do you say to that?"



"I think you guys need to understand, at this point, that this whole situation is under investigation, and it would be inappropriate for me, in my capacity, to speak on or make comment in any further detail than what we have already," Glover replied.

It's a question worth asking, especially after speaking with District G City Councilman Sam Jenkins. "I do have a daily encounters with some of my constituents who have raised questions and expressed their displeasure at what they believe occurred as a result of the media reports."

Jenkins would like the mayor to answer some of those questions so he can report back to his constituents, but he is staying patient. "We do understand that there are investigations, and that the mayor's office, according to the information given to me, would like those investigations to get a little further down the road before we actually have a session with the council."

As the investigators continue to piece the puzzle together, Mayor Glover says for now, he is staying out of it. "My job, at this point, is to stay out of their way."

That's a position Jenkins says he understands, and hopes the people of his district will understand too. "I have no problem with that. I think the important thing right now is to ensure that we find out exactly what occurred and what's involved with it, and to reassure our citizens that this is not representative of our fire department as a whole."

Mayor Glover addressed the city council at an afternoon meeting Tuesday with a similar message. Chief Mulford was in attendance at that meeting, but he would only say that he had no comment.

